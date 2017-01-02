Jack B. Stewart

He was born August 2, 1936 in Bucyrus and was a U.S. Army veteran. Jack was employed for 45 years as a body man. For ten years, he owned and operated Jack’s Body Shop in Milan and prior to this he worked for Dorr Chevrolet. After closing his body shop, Jack worked at Fitzgerald’s. He was a member of the Norwalk Eagles, Aerie 711 and his hobbies included bowling, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his companion of fifteen years, Pam Reddix of Monroeville; one daughter, Terri (Brent) Samples of Crestline, OH; one son, Wesley Stewart of Nashville, TN; one step son, Mark (Suzanne) Nye of Jacksonville, FL; two step daughters, Nicole (Steve) Spriggs of Vermilion and Stacy (Abdallah) Bahnasy of New York, NY; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Rocco of North Royalton, OH; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Blanch (Walker) Stewart and three brothers, Elmer Heinlen, Carl Heinlen and Ross Heinlen; one sister, Marge Chandler.

Friends may call Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 12:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at the Congregational Community United Church of Christ, 29 Chapel Street, Monroeville. The Rev. Dr. Wayne Chasney will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Biddle Cemetery, Crestline, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.