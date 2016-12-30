Kenneth Edwin Conway

He was born in Cleveland and moved to Norwalk with his family in 1940. He graduated from Monroeville High School in 1952 and from Denison University where he majored in economics in 1956.

Conway worked in the family auto parts business, Norwalk Parts Company at 22 S. Linwood Ave., Norwalk, from the time he was six years old. His first job was sweeping the floor. He later dusted shelves, made deliveries, worked the counter and ultimately became president of the company. He also was president of a sister company, Parts Distributors, Inc. He sold Norwalk Parts Company in 1978 to concentrate on the development of Parts Distributors at 10 Williams St. He retired as president of Parts Distributors in 1997 but continued as chairman of the board. Parts Distributors was sold to Car Parts Warehouse out of Cleveland in 2016.

He served on the board of directors of the Ohio Automotive Wholesalers Association in 1968, 1969 and 1970.

He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Norwalk where he served on the church council and the Anniversary Trust Committee.

He was a life member of the Firelands Historical Society and served as a trustee of the society.

He was elected to the board of the Sandusky Memorial Hospital, Sandusky, Ohio in 1970 and continued on the board until 1985 when the hospital merged with Good Samaritan Hospital in Sandusky to form Firelands Community Hospital. He was appointed to the Firelands Community Hospital Board, now Firelands Regional Medical Center, and continued to serve until he achieved emeritus status. He was both the first and last chairman of the Sandusky Hospital Council which was formed when Sandusky had three hospitals and disbanded when Firelands Regional Medical Center became Sandusky’s only hospital.

Conway was elected to the board of directors of the Huron County Banking Company, Norwalk, Ohio, in 1972. The bank was bought by National City Corporation in Cleveland in 1978 and the name changed to National City Bank, Norwalk. He continued on the National City Bank Norwalk, board of directors until 1997 when it was changed to an advisory board. He continued to serve on the advisory board until November of 1999 when he retired, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 65.

He was a member of the Huron County Humane Society and served as its president for more than ten years. He also was a member of the Norwalk Rotary Club, Elks, Eagles and Norwalk VFW.

He was a member of the Huron County Chamber of Commerce and a former member of the board of directors of the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce.

He served of the Norwalk Sesquicentennial Committee which establish the Norwalk “Hall of Great Americans.”

He was a 32nd degree mason, a member of Mt. Vernon Lodge No. 64 and Queen Esther Chapter, Order of Eastern Stars, both of Norwalk, the Scottish Rite, Valley of Cleveland, and Al Koran Shrine of Cleveland.

He served on the board of the Firelands Chapter of the American Red Cross.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet N. (Pierce) Conway in 2010 to whom he was married to 53 years. His parents, W.D. and Helen Conway, by a sister, Helen in infancy, brother, Dr. Allyn W. Conway and son-in-law, Thomas R. Olak.

He is survived by daughter, Kathleen Olak , and by twin granddaughters, Regan and Kaitlynn Olak.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Ann Marshall and Rev. Fred Wiechers will officiate. Burial will take place in Lakewood Park Cemetery, Rocky River, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fund for Huron County – Ken and Jan Conway Fund, C/O Community Foundation of Lorain, 9080 Leavitt Rd., Elyria, Ohio, 44035. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.