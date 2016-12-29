Virginia R. Lindenberger

She was born August 5, 1924 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Paul A. and Sylvia L. (Robinson) Scherer, and had lived most of her adult life in the Norwalk area. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and a member of the Farm Bureau. Virginia enjoyed crocheting, going to auctions, playing cards, and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Albert G Lindenberger, Jr., Robert P. (Bobbie Jo) Lindenberger, David J. (Julie) Lindenberger, and Michael J. (Nancy) Lindenberger, Sr., all of Norwalk, Ohio, by her daughter, Shirley A. (John) Hazelwood, of Norwalk, Ohio, by 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Albert G. Lindenberger, whom she married April 19, 1945, by her siblings, Kathryn Miller, Richard Scherer, Pauline Riter-Perry, Glen Scherer, and by her granddaughter Carolyn Lindenberger. Friends may call on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Msgr. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Entombment will take place at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, 44870 or to St. Paul Endowment Fund, 91 E. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.