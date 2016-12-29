Thomas H. Houser

He was born to the late Edwin and Marian (Sweet) Houser on February 15, 1938 in Bellevue, Ohio. Thomas worked as an accountant at RR Donnelley in Willard, for 41 years, he enjoyed playing cards, bowling, boating, fishing, woodworking, gardening, birdwatching, and vacationing in Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Carol J. Houser, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Jay (Becky) Houser, of Follansbee, WV, Victoria Pramesa, of Pittsburgh, PA, Dorreen (Mike) VanMatre, of Jefferson, TX, and Ronald (Kim) Harp, of Norwalk, Ohio, by 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew. Thomas is also survived by his brother William (Mary) Houser, of Plymouth, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call on Monday, January 2, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., in Milan Cemetery, Milan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.