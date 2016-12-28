Michael L. Hemminger

He was born January 22, 1948 in Fremont, was raised in Green Springs and had resided in Norwalk since 1991 after moving from Flatrock.

Mike served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

He worked the past 42 years at Norfolk and Southern Railroad in Bellevue as a Machinist and more recently as a Gang Leader. He was a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Union Local Lodge 1347, where he served several offices, including President.

He was quite the outdoorsmen, enjoying hunting, trap shooting, fishing, golfing, bowling and cooking.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Phyllis J. (nee Bogner), daughters, Mellisse (Phil) Morgan of Prosper, TX, Samantha (Jason) Tuttle of Frisco, TX, step-daughter, Laurie Weider of Sherman, TX, step-son, Patrick (Michelle) Weider of Mountville, PA, six grandchildren, mother, Joan Gillmor, brother, Paul Hemminger both of Green Springs and one nephew, Justin (Erin) Hemminger.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Hemminger, and step-father, Bill Gillmor.

The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at Evans Funeral Home 314 East Main Street Norwalk where services will be held 10 AM Saturday. Reverend Paul Schreiner will officiate. Interment will follow in the Green Springs Cemetery where members of the US Navy and Seneca County United Veterans Group will conduct full military honors.

Contributions may be made to the Stein Hospice 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 www.steinhospice.org or Guide Dogs of America 13445 Glen Oaks Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342. To view online memorial or send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com

