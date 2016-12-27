She was born Aug. 20, 1950 in Bellevue to Elmer and Phyllis (Swartzmiller) Neill.

Patti graduated from Bellevue High School, then received her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University, and her master's degree from the University of Kentucky. Patti made her home in Florida and was a licensed clinical counselor.

She is survived by her mother, Phyllis Neill of Bellevue; brother, Ronald (Patricia) Neill of Bellevue; nieces and nephews: Laurie (Roger) Hunker; John (Judi) Neill; Ronda (Clint) Minniear; Mike (Kelley) Neill; 14 great nieces and nephews; aunt, Sharon (Al) Leach; uncles: Jim (Sandy) Swartzmiller; Bill (Judy) Swartzmiller; Bob (Judy) Swartzmiller; Newt (Betty) Swartzmiller.

Patti was preceded in death by her father, Elmer; her grandparents: Claude & Mary Swartzmiller; Swaze & Clara Neill; her aunts: Edna VanKirk; Margaret Ball; Connie Nagel; Lois Ziegler; and uncles: Larry and Richard Swartzmiller.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. Burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Advent Lutheran Church, 300 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, Fla. 33431

