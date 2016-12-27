logo

Leslie Dean King

WILLARD — Leslie Dean King, 89, of Willard passed Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Gaymont Nursing Home, Norwalk. He was born August 30, 1927 in Willard to the late Fredrick and Hope (Teagarden) King. Mr. King was a graduate of Willard High School, Class of 1945 then served in the US Navy during WWII. He was employed as a conductor for the B&O Railroad retiring when it was Chessie System. Mr. King was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Willard Elks for 50+ years and the Willard American Legion. He enjoyed walking, collecting coins, wintering in Florida and spending time with his family and was quit the jokester.

Mr. King is survived by his son: Mike (Lana) King of Willard, 3 daughters: Susie King of LaVerne, CA, Patty King of Marblehead, and Lori (Mike) Pugh of Willard, sister in law: Nancy King, 10 grandchildren: Stephany Burkhalter, Angie and Kari King, Mikara Gallegos, Tim Moore, Mike King Jr, Andrew and Nicole Blankenship, Shannon King and Kaci Wilkinson, 15 Great Grandchildren and 3 nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his wife: Annabelle King in 2014, son: Thomas D. King, brother: William T. King and sister: Gloria Jean Stotz.

Friends may call Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 5-7 PM at the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Luigi Perez officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery with military rites provided by the Willard American Legion/VFW. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Stein Hospice through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com