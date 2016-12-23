Eva Jean (Walters) Andres-Giles

Born on August 28, 1927, in Alvy, WV the daughter of Arthur Jennings and Hattie Margaret (Mace) Walters. At a young age she had moved to Ohio where she had met her first husband. She had worked at the Wal-Mart Store as a sales clerk, in Norwalk, for nearly 30 years, before retiring at the age of 80. While at the nursing home, she truly loved helping out at all of the activities that were held at the home.

Eva Jean was a member of the Norwalk Eagles Aerie # 711 and the Zion Episcopal Church in Monroeville.

She is survived by four daughters, Gloria Grimes, Annette Tripp, Mary (Mike) Walsh and Laura (Larry) Marten; three sons, Richard (Gloria) Andres, Jr., James A. Dickman and Charles (Kendra) Andres; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Susan Holscher and Sharon (Phil) Ralston; a brother, Arthur Paul Walters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eva Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald W. Dickman (W.W. II), her second husband, Richard E. Andres, Sr. and her third husband, Roy E. Giles; a granddaughter, Krista Batchelor; three sisters, Virginia Vandruff, her twin, Evva "June" Herber and Barbara Little.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26, 2016, from 4-6 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning, December 27, 2016, at 11 am at the funeral home. Rev. David Brown officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Providence Care Center Activity Fund, 2023 Hayes Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870; the Stein Hospice Service, Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to Catholic Charities, Attn: AAS, 34 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857.

