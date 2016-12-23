Barnita Gerber

She was born November 19, 1927 in Bellevue the daughter of Aaron and Nina (Biller) Miller.

Barnita was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Eagles 490 Auxiliary, and the Altar Rosary Society. Her great sense of humor and hardy laugh will be missed. She enjoyed the outdoors and camping, playing cards, dancing, completing puzzles and baking. She worked for many years in the Bellevue Junior High School Cafeteria and GE Bellevue Lamp Plant.

Barnita married Paul F. Gerber on Sept. 15, 1945 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Marywood; he preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2012.

She is survived by her son, Frederick (Karen) Gerber, of Bellevue; two daughters, Pamela (Brian) Frost of Bellevue, and Diana (John, Jr.) Famulare of Bellevue; Grandchildren: Todd Frost, Nathan Frost, Andrew Frost, Michael (Tara) Frost, Nina Frost, Jamison Gerber, Joseph Gerber, Michael Gerber, Cyrina Famulare, Brittany Famulare, John Famulare III, Autum Famulare; Great-grandchildren: Alivia Frost, Andrew Frost, Sierra Frost, Paige Frost, Derricka Frost, Carter Frost, Addison Frost, and Jenna Lynn Famulare.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two grandchildren: April Frost and Jody Gerber; brothers: Ralph, Albert, Aaron, Boyd, and Arthur Miller; and sisters: Lillian Smith, Naomi Warner, Lucille Shell, Helen Schaaf, and Juanita Sting.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where a Rosary service will take place at 3:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow in Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Extended Family Patient Fund or Sight Center of Toledo.