Margaret Catherine Ball

Margaret was a beautician and a member of Immaculate Conception Church and its Altar Rosary Society.

She married her late husband Walter Thomas Ball April 23, 1946 at the Immaculate Conception Church rectory.

She is survived by her son, Jim Ball of Chicago and 14 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister Edna Van Kirk and brother, Elmer Neill.

Friends will be received Monday, December 26, 2016 from 4 – 6 pm at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Pl, Bellevue. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 231 East Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 203 East Center St., Bellevue OH 44811

