Marilyn A. “Nickoli” Friend

NORWALK — Marilyn A. “Nickoli” Friend, 80, the daughter of the late Erle and Doris Klopp passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at her home. She was born January 30, 1936 and was a lifelong Norwalk resident. Marilyn was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and was a 1953 graduate of St. Paul High School. She had been an avid participant at the St. Paul Adoration Chapel over the past 17 years, spending multiple hours in prayer each week. Marilyn enjoyed following her husband’s racing career, and all of her Grandchildrens various activities. She loved bowling, and was the first woman in Norwalk to bowl a 300 game. She was a St. Paul Cheerleader in high school and spent her adult life cheering on the Flyers and Truckers as well as the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes. She felt called to sponsor mission children and enjoyed corresponding with them.

Marilyn is survived by her children Pam A. (Joey) Hampton, Brenda L. (Susie) Friend, Julia L. (Gregg) Smith, Chris J. (Jennifer) Friend, Lisa M. (Edmund) Holleran, and Georgina “Gina” F. (John) Nolan, all of Norwalk, Ohio, by her sister Joyce Bachman of Tampa, Florida, her brother in law Tom (Brenda) Friend, of Wakeman, Ohio, and her sister in law Mary Lou Mack, of Collins, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andy Burneson, Hope Whitmill, Ashley (Aaron) Schoen, Daren Smith, Hannah, Sydney, George, Annie, and Raeleigh Friend, Colt Holleran, Sabra, Alexandria and Lane Nolan, and by 2 great grandchildren Allen and Dylan Whitmill and she was excited to be welcoming her 3rd great grandchild in April. She was preceded in death by her husband George Friend, Jr., her brother John Nickoli, and sister in law Norma Jackson and her biological father Walter Nickoli.

Friends may call on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Msgr. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./