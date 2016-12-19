Mary Patricia Haste

A funeral service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on December 21, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on December 21, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Glenville Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Patricia was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1926 to parents Stanley and Ellen R. Haste in Norwood, Massachusetts. She went to Walpole High School and graduated in 1943. She went on to earn a degree from Burdett Business College in Boston. Her first position was a secretary for Bird and Son in East Walpole, MA. She later went on to become the Executive Secretary to the President of S. D. Warren Paper Company ( a division of Scott Paper) in Boston. Patricia volunteered for several charities, including the March of Dimes, for whom she worked tirelessly.

Patricia grew up in East Walpole, MA, and was an active member of St. Mary’s Church. She served on several committees at St. Mary’s and was an officer for the Ladies Society. She learned to read at an early age and, from that point on, was described by her family as always having a book in her hands. She enjoyed traveling — spending time in many of the United States. She traveled abroad extensively, always returning with stories and bits of history for her nieces and nephews (who adored her).

Patricia’s family considered her a true blessing. She was always supportive and loving — a selfless person who rarely used the word “I.” Rather, she was genuinely interested in the concerns of others. She had great faith and prayed ceaselessly for her family, friends and others in need.

Patricia was a great source of joy to her nieces and nephews and, later, to her great nieces and great nephews — all of whom LOVED being in her company. She was a master storyteller — most famous for her signature “It was a dark and stormy night” tales. Her delightful sense of humor brought smiles and laughter to all who knew her (and often to those who didn’t).

Patricia is survived by her sister, Janet Haste Trotta, her nephews Stephen (Jennifer) Trotta and Christopher (Cynthia) Trotta; nieces Ann (Warren) Myers, Hilary (Eric) Alexander and great nieces and great nephews Patrick, Alex, Molly Myers and Natalie, Audrey and Naomi Trotta. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, John, and brother-in-law, Louis C. Trotta.

Memorial donations may be made to the Trotta, Haste and Schulman Physical Therapy Scholarship, ℅ Stephen Trotta, Department of Physical Therapy, W290 Grover Center, Athens, OH 45701.