Loretta J. Laubert

She was born April 21, 1951 in Chicago, IL and was a graduate of Western Reserve High School. She worked for over 15 years at Periodical Publishing in Sandusky, and worked at PolyOne in Norwalk and at the FCEDO office at St. Paul High School. She was a former Girl Scout leader, and an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she served in numerous committees and enjoyed attending her bible study group for the past five years.

She is survived by her mother, Catherine M. (Leimeister) Clouse; children, Anette (Bob) Castello of Doylestown, OH, Jodi (Billy) Alford of Lebanon, KY and Meg (Ryan) Noah of Chagrin Falls, OH; grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Robert Jr. and Elijah Castello, Lilly and Nathan Alford, and Clay, Alex and Ethan Noah; siblings, Marilyn (John) Roland of Norwalk, Ann (Dennis) Schafer of Norwalk, Bertha (Bill Burris) Clouse of Collins, Robert (Laurie) Clouse of Wakeman, Norman (Sue) Clouse of Wakeman, Martin Clouse of Collins, Martha (Paul) Gregory of Sparta, TN, Kevin (Lindy) Clouse of Norwalk and Eric (Cindy) Clouse of Monroeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer R. Clouse in 1976; brother, Kenneth Clouse in 1975; granddaughter, Taylor Ann Alford in 2008; and a niece.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Private interment will be held at St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to FCEDO Office, 93 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.