Leota Bores Haupricht

WILLARD — Leota Bores Haupricht, 98 of Willard, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Willows of Willard. She was born January 29, 1918 at Bismark, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Alice (Dannemiller) Bores. She was a graduate of Willard High School in 1936, was associated with Ben Franklin Store in Greenwich, Ohio for 45 years. Also was affiliated with her husband, Herman M Haupricht, with the East Point Development on Middle Bass Island. Upon her retirement, she returned to Willard in 1990 where she was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church, Catholic Ladies of Columbia, 55 Plus Club of St Francis Xavier Church, the Norwalk Organist Club and the Red Hats of Holiday Lakes. She enjoyed playing the organ, crafts, volunteering services for her church and community and a lifetime member of the Willard American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Allan Haupricht of Willard; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herman M. Haupricht in 1967; her son, Herman Leroy Haupricht in 2007 and an infant daughter, Coletta Ada Haupricht; 4 brothers and a sister.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. The funeral mass will be Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard, Ohio with Fr. Eric Culler officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis School. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com