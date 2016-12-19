Diane L. Noftz

She was born on January 7, 1948 to the late Wayne C. and Louise V. (Baker) Sheppard, in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. Diane was a loving, caring, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she was a member of the New Covenant Lighthouse Church, in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Diane enjoyed going to flea-markets, crafting, collecting knick-knacks, wind chimes, and especially birdhouses. She also had a special love for animals.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John A. Noftz, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her sons, Donny Black, of Perrysburg, Ohio, Larry Tucker, of Kent, Ohio, and Jody Tucker, of Sandusky, Ohio, by her daughters, Kimberly J. (Marvin) Geronimo, of Anderson, IN, Mary Ann Petry, of Norwalk, Ohio, Patricia E. (Ed) Campbell, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Tracey (Jonnie) Hobbs of Norwalk, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacia Petry, Cody Kerr, Tori Zeiter, Micheal Fisher, Maxwell Geronimo, Olivia Geronimo, Nicki (Blain) Crubaugh, Katie Winebrenner, Natosha Harp, Sara Harp, and Shelby Miller, by her brother, Jack Sheppard, of Clarksville, TN, by her sister, Debbie (John) Robinson, of Norwalk, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, by her sisters, Karen Fritz, Vicki Scott, and Susan Burkholder.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 22, 2016, from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. A luncheon will follow at the VFW Post 2743, Norwalk, Ohio from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave. Norwalk, Ohio, American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 441406, or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 401 Tomahawk Dr. Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.