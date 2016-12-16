Earl W. Kreger

He was born August 6, 1931, in Madisonburg, Ohio, to the late Walter and Gail Kreger. Earl served three years in the Army with the corps of engineers during the Korean War, where he received 7 bronze service stars. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Norwalk Post 2743.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. (Yoder) Kreger, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Michael E. Kreger, of Vermilion, Ohio, and Cathi J. (David) Riegel, of Norwalk, Ohio by 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son David A. Kreger, and his grandson, David A. Kreger II.

There will be no calling hours. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758577, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.