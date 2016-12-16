obituary
Beverly Cole
Yesterday at 5:30 PM
INDIANA — Beverly Cole, 74, died on December 14, 2016 in her home in New Albany, Indiana. Beverly was born in Sandusky, Ohio on May 29th, 1942 to the late Hannah C. Riedy (McDougall) and Robert J. Riedy. Beverly was of the Christian faith and attended Grace Lutheran Church. Left to mourn in passing is her son, Randal Dean Cole; his wife, Melissa Cole; and two grandchildren, Hannah and Isabel Cole. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Hannah and Robert Riedy; beloved husband, Spencer Dean Cole; and son, David Allen Cole. In Lieu of Flowers please make contributions to St. Jude Children Hospital.