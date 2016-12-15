Marvel A. Smeltz

Mrs. Smeltz is survived by 3 grandsons: Jeremy (Katie) Smeltz of Cincinnati, Nathan (Kailey) Smeltz of FL and Dustin (Crystal) Smeltz of Willard, 3 great grandchildren: Lorelei Smeltz, Melany “Lanie” Smeltz and Noel Smeltz. She was preceded by her parents, Husband: Harold Smeltz, son: Robert “Rob” Smeltz, and brother: Earl Swander.

Friends may call Monday, December 19, 2016 from 1-2 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard Street, Willard with the funeral services being held at 2:00 PM Monday with Pastor Doug Beggs officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made a www.lindseykocher.com