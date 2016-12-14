Virginia R. Barrison

She is survived by 2 daughters, Gloria Jean Bernoudy of Southfield, MI and Ramona Lee Hampton of Fostoria, OH; a son, Fred Barrison of Newnan, GA; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Barrison and a son, Charles Barrison.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, OH on Monday, December 19, 2016 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM where her funeral service will be on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Jeffrey Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made do the First Baptist Church in Willard. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com