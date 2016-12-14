Ronald E. Miller

He was a graduate 1983 of St. Paul High School. Ron had worked at Jacobs Field in the Terrace Club for many years and at SamsB’s as a waiter, and manager for several years. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. He also liked cooking and food service and was an amazing server.

He is survived by his parents, Ronald A. and Jeri L Miller, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his brother John (Sheliah) Huff, of Sandusky, Ohio, by his sisters, Kathy S. Miller, of Flatrock, Ohio, Lisa M. (David) Pool, of Tiffin, Ohio, Christina R. (Derek) Sheafer, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brandi K. (Steve) Nicholson, of Columbus, Ohio, and by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary R. Huff and by his sister Kris L. Finch.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 18 2016 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Doug Winner will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller family or to the Starfish Project, P.O. Box 272, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.