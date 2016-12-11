A. Kenny Henry

He was born on October 21, 1932 in Willard to the late Arthur and Ruby (Roe) Henry. Kenny was a 1951 graduate of Willard High School and then served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was later employed a US Postal worker in Willard for 26 years. Kenny enjoyed sports, camping, gardening, and family time.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara (Everetts) Henry whom he married on November 8, 1952; two children, Debra (James) King of Willard, and Jeffrey (Patti) Henry of Willard; three grandchildren, Bethany (Mark) Berry of Delaware, OH, Nicholas King of Ypsilanti, MI, and Shane Cok of Willard; and a sister, Kathleen Haupricht.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a grandson, Vincent Henry; two brothers, Jean and Merle Henry; and two sisters, Ruth Brubaker and Dorothy Watson.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the Huron Co. Red Cross Chapter. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com