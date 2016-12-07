logo

no avatar
obituary

Nancy J. Westbrook

• Today at 6:30 PM

WILLARD — Nancy J. Westbrook, 54 of Willard, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. She was born to Roger and Faye (Patton) Keller on May 5, 1962 in Willard, Ohio where she lived all of her life. She was employed at Pepperidge Farms in Willard. She enjoyed reading, her dogs and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her 4 children, Crystal (Joseph) Weltiln of Willard, OH; Matthew (Kristy) Westbrook of Marysville, OH; Adam (Brooke) Westbrook of Willard, OH; and Donnie (Briana) Westbrook, Jr. of Shelby, OH; 7 grandchildren, Isaac and Trinity Weltlin; Jackson and Christian Westbrook; Hannah, Hudson and Haelyn Westbrook; father, Roger L. Keller of Willard, OH; 2 brothers, Michael Keller of Columbus, OH and Roger W. Keller of Columbus, OH; a sister, Faye (Aaron) Smith of Huron, OH and a niece, Kailey Smith of Huron, OH.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Faye (Patton) Keller and sister-in-law, Julie Keller.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. There will be no funeral service by her request and burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.