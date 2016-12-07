Nancy J. Westbrook

She is survived by her 4 children, Crystal (Joseph) Weltiln of Willard, OH; Matthew (Kristy) Westbrook of Marysville, OH; Adam (Brooke) Westbrook of Willard, OH; and Donnie (Briana) Westbrook, Jr. of Shelby, OH; 7 grandchildren, Isaac and Trinity Weltlin; Jackson and Christian Westbrook; Hannah, Hudson and Haelyn Westbrook; father, Roger L. Keller of Willard, OH; 2 brothers, Michael Keller of Columbus, OH and Roger W. Keller of Columbus, OH; a sister, Faye (Aaron) Smith of Huron, OH and a niece, Kailey Smith of Huron, OH.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Faye (Patton) Keller and sister-in-law, Julie Keller.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. There will be no funeral service by her request and burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.