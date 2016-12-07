Boyd W. Myers

He was born March 17, 1919, in Akron, Ohio, to Boyd Thornton and Austa Rebecca (Hoon) Myers. He lived most of his life in Alliance and Norwalk, Ohio for 30 years. A graduate of Deerfield High School and DeVrey Technical School, Boyd was formerly owner of Myers Radio and TV along with being employed with Morgan Engineering, Brooker Brothers Forging Company in Norwalk and Mitchell Steel Forging in Cincinnati.

Boyd was a member of the East Milan Friends Church and attended Deerfield United Methodist Church. He was a life member of the VFW in Norwalk.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

Survivors include his son, Thomas W. Myers of Norwalk; daughter, Polly J. Offenbecher of Homeworth; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death along with his wife, Mary Myers whom he married June 16, 1939 and who died February 26, 2002; daughter, Bonnie Rae Pereira; infant son, Richard Allen Myers and sisters, Helen Ellison, Kathryn Smith Margaret Miller and Rosemary Jane Kandel.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Deerfield Cemetery with Pastor John Gelnett officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ohio Veteran’s Home 3416 Columbus Ave. Sandusky 44870 or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.