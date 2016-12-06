obituary
Sheila Marie (Keene) Jump
•
Dec 6, 2016 at 5:30 PM
TIRO — Sheila Marie (Keene) Jump, 48, of Tiro died unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2016 at the Shelby Hospital in Shelby, Ohio. She was born December 14, 1967 in Willard to the late Herman and Cecile Lois (Snipes) Keene. She was assistant manager at the Friendship Food Store in the New Haven. She enjoyed going to the beach in the warm weather, but most of all spending time with her family.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 8, 2016 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, where the funeral service will be Friday, December 9 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Luigi Perez officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.