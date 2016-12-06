Catherine Amato Downer

She was born on December 15, 1931, to the late Alfred J. and Dorothy E. (Hamilton) Amato, in Norwalk, Ohio. Catherine was a 1949 graduate of Norwalk High School, and attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta. She married Thomas Downer on June 14, 1952, and they resided in the Norwalk throughout their marriage of 56 years. She was a member of the ladies golf league at Eagle Creek for many years, as well as the Firelands’ Garden Club, and Beta Sigma Phi.

Catherine was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Norwalk, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group, a former choir member, and a devotee of classical music. She was a member of the Norwalk Elks, Eagle Creek, served on the Board of Directors at Cast Metals, and, was an active member of her class reunion committee. Catherine enjoyed Tuesday morning coffee and Wednesday evening dinners with her friends, and she especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and her grand-dogs. And most of all, she was proud that she was able to be the primary caregiver for her husband.

Catherine is survived by her children, Marcia (Daniel) Fleming, of Burke, VA, Elizabeth Tierney, of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Susan (Donald) Nardecchia, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her grandchildren, Carin (Tony) Geraci, Andrew (Elizabeth) Fleming, Allison (Daniel) Calderon, Cory (Jessica) Nardecchia, Lauren Fleming, and Patrick Tierney.

She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Rylie Catherine Geraci, Molly Geraci, and Emma Fleming, by her sister Carol (Victor) Amato Anderson, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her nieces and nephews, Andrew Ryan Baker, Kelly Baker, Susan Frazier, and Patricia Troupe. Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Downer in 2008, by her parents, and her niece, Erin Catherine Leedy. \

Friends may call on Friday, December 9, 2016, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2016 in the First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, beginning at 11:00 a.m, Rev. Dr. Brian Oglesbee will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 401 Tomahawk Drive, Maumee, Ohio 43537, or to the Methodist Church Choir Fund.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.