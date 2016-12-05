Pard Whitaker

He was born on June 8, 1933 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, to the late Sam Whitaker and Julia (Hale) Whitaker-Moffit. Pard worked at MTD in Willard for 25 years.

Pard is survived by his wife, Linda Whitaker; children, Ralph Whitaker, Helen Pitman, Carol Alvarado, Julia Whitaker and Melissa Burklow all of California and Laurie Whitaker of OH; brothers, Paul Whitaker of Ghanna and Van Allen of Willard; sister, Claris Oney of Greenwich, Shelbie Downey of Norwalk and Eva Conley of Greenwich.

In addition to his parents, Pard was preceded in death by siblings, Bill Whitaker, Sam Whitaker, Polly Freeman and Betty Whitaker.

The family will greet friends from 5 pm until the 8 pm service on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich with Rev. Gary Adkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastman Funeral Home. www.eastmanfuneralhome.com