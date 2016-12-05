Joyce Heuring

She was born Nov. 7, 1935 in Flushing, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edwin H. and Charlotte (Marlin) Stephens.

Joyce was a secretary and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1953. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 60 yr. member of the Eastern Star, and Eagles Aerie 490 auxiliary. She enjoyed playing the piano, birdwatching, painting, and reading. She loved spending her winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. for 21 years.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Heuring whom she married Sep. 11, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, sons; Michael (Tonya) Heuring of Bellevue, Neil (Stephanie) Heuring of Bellevue, grandchildren; Hayley, Jared, Allison, Alex; Gabrielle, Dax, Magdalynn and Jocelynn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Shirley Stephens.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St., Bellevue. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.