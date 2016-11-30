Mary R. Getz

She is survived by her 4 daughters, Ann Coffman of Escondido, CA; Becky (Neil) Lydy of Willard; Sophie (Jim) Bergman of Willard and Sandy Getz of Dixon, CA; 5 grandchildren, Jenny Boggs, Kelly Parrish, Jason Lydy, Ashley Lydy and Cheryl Bergman; 5 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Don Getz (Dee).

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Getz in 2002; granddaughter, Haley Bergman; great-granddaughter, Audrey Boggs and 2 brothers, Jim and Don Hutchinson.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Friday, December 2, 2016 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2016 with Pastor Bob James officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Haven United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com