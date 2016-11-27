James P. Weidinger

He was born November 4, 1960 in Norwalk to the late Robert and Jacquelyn Weidinger. He was a 1979 graduate of Western Reserve High School and worked at Norwalk Furniture for over 38 years. He was a member of the Norwalk VFW Post 2743, Eagles Aerie 711 and Teamster Local 20. He was an avid Browns and Ohio State fan, and enjoyed bowling in singles and couples teams. He was known for his grilling and especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews and family. He was a supporter of the Huron County Humane Society.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lelah (Striker) Weidinger of Norwalk; siblings, Chuck Weidinger of Norwalk, Joel Weidinger of Collins, Bobbie Lynch of Collins and Bill (Gail) Klein of Delphos; nieces and nephews, Andrea Loveday of Tulsa, OK, Amy, Jeromy and Tiffany Striker, all of Norwalk, Charlie and Christy Weidinger and Jackie Elmer, all of Norwalk, Nicholas Weidinger of AL, Brandon Weidinger of Cleveland, Sean Lynch of WI and Stacey Stillwell of NM, Angie Kane and Robert Blevins, both of Sandusky; and his great-nieces and great-nephews; brother-in-law, Doug (Brenda) Striker of Norwalk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Weidinger and Deborah Blevins; in-laws, Mary Jean and Richard N. Striker; and brother-in-law, Richard A. Striker.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 – 8 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 12:00 noon in the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857.

