Earl H. Wilbur

He was born in Fall River Massachusetts, to Alger and Margaret (Cloutier) Wilbur, on October 28, 1938. He attended schools in Amherst and Lorain, Ohio, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy when he was 17. While in the service, he loved sailing the Pacific Ocean and visiting Australia, Japan, Hawaii, and many other places in between.

When he returned from the service, he lived in Boston for a while, then returned to Ohio where he worked for Nickel’s Bakery for over 30 years.

Earl met the love of his life, Pat, in 1975, and they shared a wonderful life for 41 years, traveling all over the U.S., Canada, and Europe. They built their dream house in the woods in Norwalk in 2000, and he sure loved living in those woods. He especially enjoyed the annual bonfire parties shared with their neighbors and friends, where neighbors had to be warned not to call the fire department – it was just Earl and his ever-constant need to outdo any previous bonfires, some of which were so big that they often took days to burn out.

He loved making historic model ships and was a real master. He was working on one up to the very last minutes of his life. He also loved woodworking and made one-of-a-kind birdhouses, furniture, and even a potting bench as a prize for a charity fundraiser. He was an expert marksman and took pride in teaching many people how to shoot, not only accurately, but safely and responsibly. Earl had a strong moral sense of what was right and wrong, tempered with the ability to see all sides of an issue, but he also had a mischievous, quirky sense of humor, an outrageous laugh, and loved playing practical jokes, especially on his grandchildren.

He loved all Cleveland sports teams, yes, even the Browns, but his favorites were the Ohio State Buckeyes, who managed to pull off a win on Saturday – and we believe it was just for him.

Earl is survived by his wife, Pat Wilbur, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his sons Gregory (Janet) Wilbur, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Jeffrey Gordon, of Willard, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Courtney (Andrew) Burgin of Toledo, Ohio, Coleton, and Cullen Wilbur, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Stephanie, and Dylan Gordon, of Grafton, Ohio. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Arya and Paige Burgin, and Eli Wilbur, by his brothers, Richard (Doreen) Wilbur, of Quecreek, PA, and Robert (Carlene) Wilbur, of Johnstown, Ohio, and his beloved black lab, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta, his parents, and his grandparents, Albert, and Ethel Cloutier.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Wilbur will officiate. Interment will be in Olena Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.