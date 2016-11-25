Charles “Chuck” Leroy Pounds

He was born April 1, 1941 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Ruth (Triplett) and Barkley Pounds. He graduated from Sandusky High School in 1960. Throughout the years he worked for Ford Motor Company, Vulcan and Armstrong. He enjoyed classical cars and country music.

He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Hunt; and his children, Steven Pounds, Lisa Mummert, Brian Pounds and Christina Nottingham. He is also survived by his in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carolyn Pounds; and brother, Ronald Pounds.

Friends may call on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk with Pastor Kevin Seager officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Castalia.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or online at steinhospice.org.

