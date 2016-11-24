Marian F. Chupp

She was born December 15, 1914, in North Fairfield, to the late Alto C. and Lena M. Wheeler, and was a lifelong area resident. Marian was a member of the North Fairfield United Methodist Church, where she was the financial secretary for many years. She was also a member of the Farm Women’s Club. Marian was the Director of Dietary Services at Fisher-Titus Medical Center retiring in 1984 at age 70. She had also worked at the former Christie’s Market in North Fairfield. Marian enjoyed traveling, bowling, cross stitch, knitting, crossword puzzles, and quilting.

She is survived by her children, Carol and Leslie Stoneham of North Fairfield, Ohio, and William Chupp of Sandusky,Ohio, by her grandchildren, Leann and Duane Palm, Holly and MIke Spadaro, and James Chupp and his friend, Paula Dubbert, and by her great grandchildren, Mason Spadaro, Lucas and Caitlin Palm, and Logan Palm. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilson Chupp, in 1953, and by her sister, Genette Phillips.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 26. 2016 from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Sara Englet will officiate. Burial will follow in North Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Fairfield United Methodist Church Roof Replacement Fund.

