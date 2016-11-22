Elaine M. Mellott

She was born February 21, 1929 in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Jesse W. and Fay (Pearl) Mellott, and was a lifelong area resident. Elaine was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Norwalk, Ohio, where she was a Chalice Bearer, a member of the Altar Guild, and Episcopal Church Women.

She was a 50 year member of Queen Esther Chapter #15 Order of the Eastern Star, was a life member of the Firelands Historical Society, the Huron County Genealogical Society, and longtime Chaplain of the Sally De Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Elaine was also a member of the Huron County Humane Society, the Ottawa County Historical Society, and the Lakeside Heritage Society. She was a cashier for Ohio Edison retiring in 1992, was a former employee of the City of Norwalk, Pries Dress Shop, and helped her parents at Mellott’s Trading Post Grocery. Elaine enjoyed reading and traveling.

She is survived by several cousins. Friends may call on Saturday, November 26, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. in St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 87 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. The Rev. Margaret D’Anieri will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to the Firelands Historical Society, 9 Case Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.