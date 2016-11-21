Danny Dean Erwin Shirey

Danny was born on October 18, 1987 in Muenchberg, Germany to Rick and Christine (Kuhnel) Shirey. Danny graduated from Plymouth High School in 2007 and then served in the US Army. Danny was a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew who enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, hiking, fishing and family.

He is survived by his parents, Rick and Christine Shirey of Plymouth; three siblings, Christopher (Jen) Shirey of Findlay, OH, Sarah Shirey of Fayetteville, NC, and Jordan Shirey of Plymouth, OH; a niece, Elsie Shirey; grandmother, Kay Shirey; grandfathers, Fred Radermacher and Gene Baker; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by a grandfather, Larry Shirey; and a grandmother, (Oma) Charlotte Radermacher.

Danny was not only a hero to his country but he is also a hero to the organ recipients who have been blessed with his generosity.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with military honors being conducted at 7:00 PM. Burial will held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com