She was born to the late Wayne C. and Louise V. (Baker) Sheppard in Norwalk, Ohio and was a lifetime area resident. Susan was sassy and spirited, she enjoyed riding motorcycles, animals, music, making candles and jewelry and going to the beach. Susan especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Curtis (Kayra) Stieber, of Sandusky, Ohio, Shane (Crystal) Stieber, of Cleveland, Ohio, Calena (Zach) Pippert, of Collins, Ohio, Casey Burkholder, of Fremont, Ohio and a step daughter, Deanne (John) Luther, of Shelby, Ohio, and by 11 grandchildren. Susan is also survived by her ex- husbands, David Stieber, of Shelby, Ohio, and Rick Burkholder, of Willard, Ohio, and by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 21, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. in Milan Cemetery, Milan, Ohio. Reverend Charles Burgess will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan M. Burkholder memorial fund c/o Key Bank, 11 E. Main Street, Wakeman, Ohio 44889. A luncheon will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Norwalk VFW Post 2743, 140 Milan Ave. Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.