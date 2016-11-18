John H. Fox

John was born on December 12, 1944 in Milan, OH to the late Henry and Helen (Clark) Fox.

John graduated from Milan High School in 1963 and attended Bowling Green State University along with Minot State, North Dakota.

He was a Veteran E-5 of the US Air Force, former Captain of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in CO, Sergeant at the Milan Police Department, President/Owner of Firearms Unlimited, and Mentor and Chief of Security at EHOVE Career Center.

John was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the Milan American Legion, Milan City Council, and Norwalk Eagles. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, shopping, family, Nascar, and being an avid Ohio sports fanatic.

John is survived by his daughters, Michelle Kramer (Jack) Van Der Waarden of Norwalk and Carla (Heath) Weilnau of Monroeville; grandchildren, Brittany Kramer of Oberlin, Kyle Kramer of Souix, North Dakota, Tylr Kramer of San Fransisco,CA, great-grandchild, Jadyn Whitehouse and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne M. (Lewis) Fox in 2005 and brother, Charles R. Fox.

Friends may call on Monday, November 21, 2016 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Milan Chapel, 1 South Main St., Milan. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 11:00 am with Fr. Gilbert Mascarenhas presiding. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Milan.

Those wishing to contribute to John's memory may send monetary donations to Attn: John Fox, Village of Milan, PO Box # 1450, Milan, OH 44846. On his behalf, the family would like to have a park bench established in his honor.

