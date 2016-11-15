Ethyle L. Courtney

She was born December 23, 1919 in Caldwell, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Lola (McGee) Mitchell, and came to this area in 1955 from Caldwell. Ethyle was a member of the Norwalk First Baptist Church, where she was an active member for many years, and was the former custodian. She retired from Fanny Farmer Candy Company, and enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, and watching game shows on the television. Ethyle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by her son, Edward (Sarah) Courtney of Pomona, California, by 6 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren in Ohio and California. Ethyle was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Courtney, by her daughter, Dollie Barnes, by her sons, C. W. Courtney, J.R. Courtney, and Ernest Courtney, and by her brothers, Earl Mitchell and Stacil Mitchell.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 19, 2016, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Norwalk, 67 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.