Margery E. Geary

She was born July 4, 1928 in Richland County, daughter of the late Ralph and Nina (nee Banks) Kahl. Margery had been a secretary at Madison Junior High School for many years retiring in 1972. She also worked with her husband at Geary Auto Parts in Greenwich after her retirement. Margery enjoyed her grandchildren, camping, bus trips, crocheting and puzzle books.

She is survived by her son, Steven Geary; her siblings, Mary (Roger) Steude, Harold (Norma) Kahl, Kenneth (Judy) Kahl, Harvey (Becky) Kahl; her Grandchildren, Kristin (Nick) Alexander, Heather Geary, Joshua Geary and Jennifer Geary; her great Grandchildren, Nathan, Addison, Hayleigh, Alivia, Devin, Ventura and Abraham; sister-in-law, Sharon Wood; niece, Patty Musselman and nephews, Mark, Mike and Mitch Kahl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Geary, Sr., her son, Robert Geary, Jr., granddaughter, Aubrey Geary and nephew, Greg Steude.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. , Friday, November 18, 2016 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich. Pastor Bob Hudberg will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Assoc., P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, Ohio 44194. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.