John R. Newman

John was born Nov. 4, 1932, in Danbury, and was a 1951 graduate of Margaretta High School. He served in the U. S. Army from 1953-1954. He was employed by Bud Brady and Don Borsick Drywall as a drywall hanger and finisher for most of his life, and was considered one of the best in the area. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and the Browns.

John is survived by his daughters Amy (Keith) Eastman of Norwalk, Kris (Tim Moots) Thompson of Castalia, and Becky (Tom) Funk of New London; sister Eleanor "Bean" Gowitzka of Vickery; two grandsons Bryan and Adam Funk of Columbus; one granddaughter Lauren Thompson of Illinois; and three great granddaughters Clara, Allison, and Evelyn Funk of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia in 2012; baby daughter Kim in 1956; his parents Jay and Mildred (Hemmer) Newman; two brothers William and Thomas Newman; seven sisters Vera Scott, Mary Altvater, Marjorie Tea, Lucille Smith, Ruth Heishman, Betty Ellen Newman in infancy, and half-sister Kathy Matter.

Friends may call from 11 am Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, until time of services at 1 pm, in the Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia, The Rev. Kathleen Suggitt will officiate and burial will be in Castalia Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 203 S. Washington St., Castalia; Stien Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky; or to the Humane Society of Erie Co., 1911 Superior St., Sandusky. Online gifts of sympathy and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ransomfuneralhome.com.