Edith Papai

She was born on April 23, 1940 in Lorain and has lived in Wakeman since 1969. She worked at Epic Technologies in Norwalk. She enjoyed painting slate shingles and crafts.

She is survived by five sons, Christopher (Rosa), of Wakeman, Steven, of North Ridgeville, Daniel (Tammy), of Wellington, Jonathan (Janice), of Pendleton, KY, Paul, of Wakeman; a foster son, Larry (Emmy) Cancel, of Wakeman; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Christina Alexander, of Amherst; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Christopher and Virginia Meyers, and two brothers Paul and Daniel.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper St., Wakeman.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.