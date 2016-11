She was born March 21, 1933 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to the late John and Catherine (Kormanik) Verbus. She was a faithful Sunday School Teacher for 56 years.

Survived by her husband, Leonard; sons, John and Leonard II.

Private interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.