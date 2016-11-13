Dorothy J. Smith

Born on May 24, 1920 to the late Robert and Hazel (nee Hicok) Carpenter, Dorothy was a 1920 graduate of New London High School.

Dorothy worked for the C.E. Ward Co. and also the Shelby Depot as a staff car driver and later a school bus driver for several years for the local school district. In her early years, Dorothy was an instructor for the Brownies, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was very active in sports including swimming, tennis and bowling. She loved to teach youngsters how to swim. Dorothy also enjoyed all the local sports teams as well as the Cleveland Indians, Browns and especially the Cavaliers. Dorothy served on the Election Board for several years. After retirement she loved to travel, including trips to France and the Caribbean as well as several winters in Florida. Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church, Eastern Stars, New London Legion Auxiliary, New London Historical Society and the Golden Agers.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Smith; Parents Robert and Hazel Carpenter; and her brother Robert Carpenter. Dorothy had two children Michael and Deborah, twin granddaughters Tara and Stacy, three grandsons Shaun, Eric and Perry, Six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, November 15, from 10 until the time of services beginning at 12 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London. Burial will follow at Fitchville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the New London Historical Society, 210 East Main Street, New London, or the United Methodist Church, 58 East Main, New London. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.