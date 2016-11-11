logo

Charles S. Hastings Jr.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — HASTINGS Jr, Charles S., 73, of Liberty Township, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane; children, Tim (Cheryl) Hastings and Kimberly (David) King; grandchildren, Justyn (Laura), Kriscia, Montana and Shaye; great-grandchild, Larkyn; brothers, Donald and Mark Hastings; sister, Eva Noble as well as sister and brother-in-law, Tim and Sandi Dorf.

Charlie was an avid fan of golf and his life was devoted to his family.

Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that contributions in Charlie’s memory be made to Queen City Hospice. www.ivey-rosehill.com.