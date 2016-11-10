Shirley Failor

She was born June 13, 1950 in Port Clinton, the daughter of Kenneth W. and Gertrude (Reau) Petersen.

Shirley was a member at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Bellevue and volunteered at the Bellevue Hospital and Fish & Loaves.

She is survived by her two stepdaughters, Cindi (Glenn) Welsh of Nevada, and Cathy (Tim) Miller of Tiro; nine grandchildren, Christy, Misty, David, Kimberley, Joshua, Dustin, Kerri, Michelle, and Bonnie; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Becky) Petersen of Port Clinton, and James Petersen of Frazeysburg; a niece, Mandy (Scott) Bowens of Port Clinton; several other nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat “Stinky”.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David N. Failor, whom she married Nov. 5, 1977 at Zion Lutheran Church in Huron and who died Nov. 13, 2015.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where a funeral service officiated by Rev. Diane Carter will take place at 10 a.m. . Burial will be at noon in Nevada Cemetery, Rt. 231, Nevada, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Bellevue Fish and Loaves or Sandusky County Humane Society.

