Patricia Ann Rospert

She was born on February 25, 1941, in Monroeville, Ohio, to Marcella (Hay) and Arthur Miller, and was a lifelong area resident. Patty graduated from Monroeville High School, class of 1959. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, volunteered at Abigail Pregnancy Center, was a member of the Huron County Chapter of Right to Life, and enjoyed reciting the rosary with her husband and family. Patty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was selfless in her life, raising her seven children and farming, while bookkeeping and running errands for the meat market. She was an excellent cook, and used her talent to treat family, friends, priests, and anyone who stopped by the house to a meal fit for royalty.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Rospert, whom she married in 1963, by her children, Linda (Walter) Norman, Dennis (Delaina) Rospert, Julie (James) Schlessman, Diane (Henrik) Zimmer, Joseph (Rebecca) Rospert, Elizabeth Rospert, Daughter-in-Law Christina (David) Rospert, nineteen grandchildren, and by her siblings, Ronald (Jeraldine) Miller, Thomas (Sharon) Miller, John (Anna) Miller, William (Edna) Miller, Mary Rose Miller, Arthur Jr. (Pamela) Miller, and Angela (Matthew) Catalano.

Patty is preceded in death by her son, David Rospert, in 2004, by both of her parents, and by her brothers, Richard, Eugene, and Martin Miller.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 12, 2016, from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, on Monday, November 14, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. Msgr. Kenneth Morman and Fr. John Linden will officiate. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kahama Mission, C/O Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.