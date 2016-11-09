Jeffrey P. Gibson

He was born in Richmond, Indiana, October 25, 1975, to the late David L. Gibson Sr. and Glenna F. Hale. Throughout his life, Jeffrey was a general laborer. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and boating on the lake. Jeffrey was a peaceful and loving son who was a special caretaker to his mother. He looked forward to spending holidays with his family. He especially loved his best friend and pet dog "Tasha".

Survivors include his mother Glenna F. Hale of Lorain, brothers David L. Gibson Jr. (Donna Cooper) of Lorain, Arthur Gibson (Melinda Adams) of Bluefield, West Virginia, Jamie Gibson of Croton, 12 nieces and nephews, and his paternal grandmother Betty Gibson of Johnstown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father David L. Gibson Sr. Friends will be received Saturday, 3 p.m., until 5 p.m. time of service at Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Memorials in his name may be made at the funeral home.