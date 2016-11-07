Donald L. Baum

He was born April 5, 1957, in Sandusky, Ohio, to the late Fredrick C. and Eunice M. (Kaufman) Baum, and was a lifelong area resident. Don was a 1976 graduate of Perkins High School. He has been an employee of Cedar Point for 25 years, and was a former employee of Ries Vending Company of Sandusky, Ohio. Don enjoyed Halloween, tinkering in his garage, working outside, and sitting around the campfire.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kathy (Ensminger) Baum of Norwalk, Ohio, by his daughter, Melissa Baum, by his step children, Jeff (Laura) Roe of Collins, Ohio, James (Melissa) Roe of Huron, Ohio, and Jennifer (Carlo) Mancuso of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and by his grandchildren, Corey, Kristina, Collin, Kayla, Cade, Carson, Cooper, Calli, McKinlee, and Jonathon. Don is also survived by his siblings, Barb (Walt) Zeck of Casa Grande, Arizona, Gerald (Diane) Baum of Sandusky, Ohio, Patricia (Ronald) Zielske of Sandusky, Ohio, Charles Baum of Sandusky, Ohio, Ronald (Kathy) Baum of Bayview, Ohio, and Tom (Carol) Baum of Sandusky, Ohio.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Don’s life will be held Thursday, November 10, 2016, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in The Ballroom, located at Castaway Bay Resort, 2001 Cleveland Rd. Sandusky, Ohio 44870. (Casual attire requested).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.