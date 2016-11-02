C. Gilbert McLendon

Gil served in the United States Marine Corps in 1956 to 1958. He worked at R.R. Donnelley & Sons for 42 years and retired as a Customer Service Manager in Willard.

When he wasn't at work he had many hobbies such as, golfing, bowling, boating and fishing, but most of all he was an avid tennis player, he won a championship for players over 40 years old. Gil also volunteered as monitor on the bike trail at Gorman Nature Center. Gil also enjoyed taking photographs of nature, but if there was one thing everyone knew about Gil it was his love for the Lord, he attended Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Fran (Keizer) McLendon; children, Nikki (Greg) Maertin of Petersburg, MI, Dawn (Lee) Moyer of Willard, OH, Michael (Cari) McLendon of Willard and Bill (Susan) McLendon of Shelby, OH; 7 grandchildren, whom he was very proud of, Aaron Allen, Shawn McLendon, Erica McLendon, Paige (Alex) Lillo, Ashley (Steve) Marcuz, Brandon (Shawnee) Maertin, and Courtney Duncan; 8 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly McLendon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Ovid "Buck" McLendon and Donald McLendon; two sisters, Mary Lou McLendon and Hester Dees.

Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2016 and one hour prior to the funeral service at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd in Ontario. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Matthew Judd. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gorman Nature Center or Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church.