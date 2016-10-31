Timothy Carl King

Tim was employed by the Ohio Turnpike where he worked on the road crew. He graduated in 1977 from St. Paul High School and later from Terra State Community College.

He was an Air National Guard veteran serving in the Red Horse Squadron where he received the Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, and Air Force Training Ribbon.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Fremont, VFW, Knights of Columbus, and International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Survivors include his parents; Carl J. & Arlene King of Norwalk, wife; Elizabeth Ann (Kramer) King whom he married Apr. 15, 1989 at St. Joseph Church, Monroeville, son; Edward King of Fremont, daughter; Jillian King of Fremont, brothers; Mike (Sue) King of Bellevue, Mark (Lori) King of Toledo, mother in law; Barbara (Vrabel) Kramer of Norwalk; brother in laws; Mark (Jane) Kramer of Norwalk, Steve (Amy) Kramer of Norwalk, Matthew (Kelly) Kramer of Norwalk, Keith (Lisa) Kramer of Ashland, sister in laws; Janet (Glenn) Cowan of Norwalk, Lori (James) Stepp of Shelby, and Pat (Dale) Sprankel of Norwalk.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Hugh & Adeline Arnold, uncle; Vernon Arnold, cousin; Jon Martin, father in law; Kenneth Kramer, Niece; Emily Kramer.

Friends will be received Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2013 from 4-7 p.m. at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde where the Rosary will begin at 3:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish 550 Smith Rd., Fremont. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.