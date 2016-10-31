Olive M. Priest

She was born February 24, 1923 and was Salutatorian of her class at John Hay High School. Olive was an enthusiastic bowler, clever card player, and she loved to cheer on her Cleveland Indians. She met the love of her life in 1942, just weeks before he entered into World War II. The two conversed through letters and she waited patiently for his return in 1946; they were married shortly after. Blessed with three beautiful daughters, they eventually settled in Brecksville, Ohio where they remained for over 50 years. Olive traveled the world on cruises and RV trips with her husband, taking their daughters and their own families with them on several occasions. Our loving memories of Olive as a wife, mother, grandmother and more will remain in our hearts forever

She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Fred Priest; daughters, Patricia Selinger, Pam (Cliff) Simms, and Peggy (Marty) Stead; eight grandchildren, and a growing number of great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11:30 A.M. Thursday, November 3, 2016 at the Brecksville United Methodist Church, 65 Public Square, Brecksville, OH with Pastor Clark Stein officiating. Private interment will be held at the Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Brecksville United Methodist Church, 65 Public Square, Brecksville, OH 44141.

